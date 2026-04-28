Scanreco acquires CrossControl to broaden OEM technology offering

Scanreco has entered into an agreement to acquire CrossControl, a supplier of advanced display computers and central vehicle computing solutions for industrial vehicles and machines.

The combined group will have approximately 600 employees and annual revenue of around SEK1.4 billion, with sales across more than 100 countries.

The acquisition brings together remote control technology and onboard HMI and vehicle computing under one company. The joint product portfolio covers remote control solutions, on-board displays, vehicle computers and machine control solutions. At its core is a modular, open and scalable software platform designed to support OEMs through digitalisation and provide a unified development environment across machine models and applications.

Both companies are global providers with roots in Swedish engineering and established partnerships with major OEMs.

“This acquisition is part of our long-term plan and reflects a clear transformation in the market. Machine control and HMI are becoming more strategic to OEMs as software, connectivity and intelligence take on a greater role. By combining onboard and remote solutions with intuitive HMIs and strong computing capabilities, we help OEMs build machines that are more capable, more productive and ready for the future – while creating unique operator experiences,” says Peter Lageson, chief executive officer of Scanreco.

The acquisition also reflects a broader shift in the operator’s role in mobile machinery, from direct machine control toward supervision, planning and stakeholder interaction — a development both companies have addressed through operator-centric product design.

In connection with the acquisition, investor Priveq will join as a minority shareholder. Founders Kaj Johansson and Björn Askestig remain majority shareholders and continue in their operational roles.

Image: AdobeStock