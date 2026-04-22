Dieci to unveil Pegasus 50.18 rotating telehandler at SaMoTer 2026

Dieci will showcase its telehandler range and latest research and development output at SaMoTer 2026, with the new Pegasus 50.18 rotating telehandler heading the line-up on Hall 12, Stand A3–B4.
The Pegasus 50.18, part of the Essential range, is an evolution of the previous 40.18 model and offers a lifting capacity of up to 5,000kg, an increase of 1,000kg over its predecessor. It is available in 85.9kW and 55kW versions, with the lower-powered variant developed specifically for the rental sector. The machine is already available on the market and reflects the manufacturer’s focus on productivity, safety and capacity.
Alongside the Pegasus 50.18, the stand will feature the Pegasus 60.40 and Pegasus 100.29 from the Elite range, the Pegasus 60.25 from the Classic range, the Dedalus, the Icarus Dynamic, and two electric models — the Apollo-e 26.6 and the Apollo-e 20.4 Smart.
The company will also present updates to the Dieci Telematics System (DTS), its remote fleet monitoring and management software, now also available as a mobile app. The platform allows users to monitor real-time machine data including location, fuel levels and operating hours, carry out remote diagnostics, track scheduled maintenance, secure machines through geolocation, and generate consumption and performance reports. Dedicated REST APIs enable integration into mixed-fleet management platforms without additional hardware.
From 2026, DTS will be included as standard on all compatible machines, with a 36-month subscription provided at no additional cost. The software was previously offered as an add-on.
SaMoTer, now in its 31st edition, is Italy’s trade fair for construction machinery, with this year’s edition focusing on digitalisation, innovation and sustainability.
Image: Dieci