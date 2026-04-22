Dieci to unveil Pegasus 50.18 rotating telehandler at SaMoTer 2026

The Pegasus 50.18, part of the Essential range, is an evolution of the previous 40.18 model and offers a lifting capacity of up to 5,000kg, an increase of 1,000kg over its predecessor. It is available in 85.9kW and 55kW versions, with the lower-powered variant developed specifically for the rental sector. The machine is already available on the market and reflects the manufacturer’s focus on productivity, safety and capacity.