Würth Elektronik ICS to acquire MRS Electronic

“With the acquisition of MRS Electronic, we have reached the next strategic milestone and will be able to provide our customers with even more comprehensive support in the realisation of complex projects in the future,” says Karl-Heinz Groß, co-CEO of Würth Elektronik ICS.

Jean-Baptiste Delcroix, co-CEO of Würth Elektronik ICS, adds: “Commercial vehicles and mobile machines increasingly require electronic solutions for complex, connected and software-driven functions. With the expertise of our colleagues at MRS Electronic, we are perfectly positioned in this area.”