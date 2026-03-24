Würth Elektronik ICS to acquire MRS Electronic

Würth Elektronik ICS has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in MRS Holding GmbH, bringing together the expertise of both companies under the Würth Elektronik ICS umbrella. The acquisition remains subject to approval by the relevant competition authorities.
The deal includes MRS Electronic’s headquarters in Rottweil, which employs around 250 people, along with its sites in Croatia, Poland and Turkey. MRS Electronic will become part of the Würth Group but will remain an independent company within the Würth Elektronik ICS Group.
Würth Elektronik ICS develops intelligent systems and components for signal and power distribution, function control, and display and operating solutions. MRS Electronic has more than 25 years of experience in the development and production of control, communication and connected solutions for electronic vehicle systems, offering a portfolio that includes compact controllers, relays, gateways, HMI displays and test systems for power semiconductors.
The two companies have maintained a supplier and development partnership for over 15 years, with controllers from MRS Electronic used as integral components in ICS central electrical units and power boxes. These enable the intelligent control of electrical consumers and their integration into CAN-based on-board network architectures of commercial vehicles and mobile machines.
With the acquisition, Würth Elektronik ICS is expanding its portfolio with additional products, technologies and development expertise in control, communication and connectivity for electronic vehicle systems — areas that include cybersecurity, ISOBUS, functional safety and modern processor platforms.
“With the acquisition of MRS Electronic, we have reached the next strategic milestone and will be able to provide our customers with even more comprehensive support in the realisation of complex projects in the future,” says Karl-Heinz Groß, co-CEO of Würth Elektronik ICS.
Jean-Baptiste Delcroix, co-CEO of Würth Elektronik ICS, adds: “Commercial vehicles and mobile machines increasingly require electronic solutions for complex, connected and software-driven functions. With the expertise of our colleagues at MRS Electronic, we are perfectly positioned in this area.”
MRS Electronic will benefit from the international positioning, market presence and customer access of Würth Elektronik ICS, with the combination expected to open up opportunities to scale existing solutions and position new technologies more broadly.
“We have enjoyed a close partnership based on trust for many years. The merger with Würth Elektronik ICS opens up a number of new opportunities for us. As part of a strong corporate group, we will be able to develop our technologies in an even more targeted way in future and position ourselves more broadly on the international market,” says Günther Dörgeloh, founder and CEO of MRS Electronic GmbH.
Image: MRS Electronic