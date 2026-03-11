At ConExpo 2026, iVT International’s Anjali Sooknanan speaks with Stefano Togninelli, cab business unit sales director, and Paolo Cani, product manager at AMA, about the company’s latest portfolio of cab controls, displays and steering columns for compact machinery. Togninelli and Cani discuss the company’s approach to delivering fully customised, integrated package solutions – combining steering units, displays and controls in a single, cohesive package designed to meet the demands of the new generation of compact machines.
CONEXPO: AMA showcases integrated cab solutions
By Anjali Sooknanan1 Min Read
Anjali Sooknanan
Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.