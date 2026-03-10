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Curtiss-Wright launches WM-G75 modular rocker pedal for off-highway applications

Anjali SooknananBy 2 Mins Read
ABOVE: The underside of the Curtiss-Wright WM-G75 rocker pedal, showing the flying-lead harness connection and patented air-damped mechanism housing

Curtiss-Wright has launched the WM-G75, a heavy-duty, floor-mounted electronic rocker pedal designed for demanding off-highway applications and as a drop-in electronic replacement for OEMs transitioning from hydraulic to electronic pedal systems.

The WM-G75 uses air as its damping medium to deliver a controlled, repeatable return-to-neutral response across the full operating temperature range. The patented air-damped mechanism is configurable, allowing OEMs to tune the damping rate and pedal forces to suit specific vehicle and operator requirements. Pedal rotation is adjustable from ±9° to ±12°.

Typical applications include travel and throttle pedals on construction, agricultural and material-handling machines where durability and resistance to contamination are priorities.

Product shot of the Curtiss-Wright WM-G75 electronic rocker pedal on a white background. The compact, rectangular black unit features a ribbed external boot over the mechanism, a low-profile mounting base and two fixing points visible at the base corners.
ABOVE: The Curtiss-Wright WM-G75 rocker pedal, featuring a sealed external boot that protects the sensor and mechanism assembly against contamination in harsh off-highway environments

The pedal features a narrow profile and low pivot point with reduced floor penetration, protecting the flying-lead harness as it exits below the cab floor and easing installation in restricted footwells. The core mechanism can be supplied as a stand-alone unit or adapted to customer treadles, cab floors or hand levers.

Redundant Hall-effect sensors are integrated into the pedal, with electrical outputs configurable as dual APS/APS-IVS analog, dual PWM or CAN J1939. The electronics are based on Curtiss-Wright’s WM-830 sensor platform, which is ISO 13849 PLd capable, supporting functional safety implementation.

The sensor is rated to IP69K and IP68S, with the mechanical assembly rated to IP69K. The pedal is rated for at least 3 million full-stroke cycles and has been tested for high static loads, vibration, shock, dust, salt spray, pressure washing and chemical exposure to common off-highway fluids.

Image: Curtiss-Wright

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Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

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