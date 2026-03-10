Jungheinrich wins two iF Design Awards for product design

Jungheinrich has received two iF Design Awards 2026 in the Product Design category, for the EAE 212a autonomous mobile robot and the ETV 216i reach truck. Both products were selected from more than 10,000 entries submitted by companies across 68 countries.

The EAE 212a belongs to a new generation of autonomous mobile robots designed for use in dynamic warehouse environments. Its compact form is intended to facilitate integration into existing structures. The robot features reliable navigation, over-the-air software updates and what Jungheinrich describes as a high degree of autonomy, supporting scalable material flow operations.

The ETV 216i reach truck is described by Jungheinrich as the world’s first reach truck with a permanently installed lithium-ion battery. The compact design is intended to provide all-round visibility and manoeuvrability, including in narrow aisles. The ergonomic layout is designed to support operator efficiency, safety and comfort in intensive warehouse operations.

“The double award underlines Jungheinrich’s commitment to a holistic approach to design, technology and user orientation. Both award-winning products impressively demonstrate how intelligent product design solves specific challenges in the material handling industry and creates tangible added value in daily operations,” says Till Muhl, head of industrial design at Jungheinrich. “With the EAE 212a and the ETV 216i, Jungheinrich is sending a strong signal for forward-looking material handling at the highest international level.”

Image: Jungheinrich