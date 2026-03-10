New Holland Hybrid Telehandler prototype wins iF Design Award 2026

New Holland’s Hybrid Telehandler prototype has received an iF Design Award 2026, one of the design industry’s most recognised global prizes. The prototype made its world debut at Agritechnica 2025.

The iF Design Award has been presented annually since 1954 and is organised by the German-based iF International Forum Design. From almost 5,000 participant companies entering over 10,000 items, the New Holland Hybrid Telehandler was selected by an independent panel of judges for the form, function and differentiation it demonstrates over standard machines.

The prototype combines New Holland’s styling language with a compact design that integrates hybrid propulsion technology, using both electric drive and compressed natural gas as power sources.

“New Holland places great importance on purposeful design with practical benefits for customers, and the Hybrid Telehandler concept is a true example of that,” says Giampiero Vietti, senior designer at CNH. “The primary design challenge lay in seamlessly integrating the specially developed technical layout of this hybrid prototype with New Holland’s evolving design DNA – a language already established across the latest generation of combines, forage harvesters and tractors, and strongly aligned with sustainability and smart solutions.

“The design team focused on creating modern, functional styling that elevates the operator experience, ensuring exceptional driving comfort, visibility and overall control.

“What initially appeared a complex integration exercise ultimately became an opportunity to redefine proportions and express a distinctive new character. The precise, chiselled surface styling gives the Hybrid Telehandler a robust and contemporary presence, making it stand out as a true statement of New Holland innovation, with style and functionality that ensure this machine has an unmistakable presence.”

Image: New Holland