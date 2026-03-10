The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Subscribe
Agriculture

Hidromek HMK 18-40 TH telehandler wins iF Design Award

Anjali SooknananBy 1 Min Read
Alt text: Aerial view of a white and black Hidromek HMK 18-40 TH telehandler inside a large steel-framed industrial building under construction. The boom is fully extended and angled upward, with structural steelwork, equipment and building materials visible in the background.
ABOVE: The Hidromek HMK 18-40 TH telehandler operating inside a large industrial building under construction, with its boom extended to demonstrate the model's 18-metre maximum reach

Hidromek has received an iF Design Award for its HMK 18-40 TH telehandler, bringing the company’s total number of international design awards to 39 and its iF Design Awards to 13.

The iF Design Awards are evaluated by an independent jury of 129 international design and sustainability experts, with entries assessed across criteria including sustainability, innovation and functionality.

The HMK 18-40 TH is the first model in Hidromek’s telehandler product range, offering a maximum reach of 18 metres and a maximum lifting capacity of 4 tonnes. The company says the model is suited to construction, agricultural, logistics and general material-handling applications.

Hidromek develops its products across two R&D centres and an in-house design studio. Previous international design awards received by the company include the German Design Award, Red Dot Award, Good Design Award and ABC Award.

Image: Hidromek

Share.

Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

Related Posts