Hidromek HMK 18-40 TH telehandler wins iF Design Award

Hidromek has received an iF Design Award for its HMK 18-40 TH telehandler, bringing the company’s total number of international design awards to 39 and its iF Design Awards to 13.

The iF Design Awards are evaluated by an independent jury of 129 international design and sustainability experts, with entries assessed across criteria including sustainability, innovation and functionality.

The HMK 18-40 TH is the first model in Hidromek’s telehandler product range, offering a maximum reach of 18 metres and a maximum lifting capacity of 4 tonnes. The company says the model is suited to construction, agricultural, logistics and general material-handling applications.

Hidromek develops its products across two R&D centres and an in-house design studio. Previous international design awards received by the company include the German Design Award, Red Dot Award, Good Design Award and ABC Award.

Image: Hidromek