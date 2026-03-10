The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Carraro India signs electric transmission development contract with Montra Electric

Anjali Sooknanan
An engineer wearing glasses views a detailed 3D CAD model of an axle and transmission assembly on a Dell monitor, displayed in Creo Parametric software. A Carraro Technologies India desk placard is visible in the foreground.
ABOVE: A Carraro Technologies India engineer reviews a CAD model of the e-transaxle assembly, at the centre of the company's development contract with Montra Electric

Carraro India has signed an engineering services contract with TI Clean Mobility Private Ltd – Montra Electric for the development and industrialisation of an electric transmission system for a new generation of agricultural tractors.

The contract covers development and industrialisation of an e-transaxle designed for electric tractor applications.

“This significant milestone marks a pivotal moment for our company as a technology product supplier for the Indian tractor industry. We are confident that this innovative technology will greatly enhance the capabilities of tractors, providing superior efficiency and sustainability,” says Dr. Balaji Gopalan, managing director, Carraro India Limited. “This development underscores our dedication to innovation and excellence in the agricultural tractor segment and reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers. Following industrialization, we look forward to the successful implementation of the E-Transaxle in our product range.”

