Carraro India signs electric transmission development contract with Montra Electric

Carraro India has signed an engineering services contract with TI Clean Mobility Private Ltd – Montra Electric for the development and industrialisation of an electric transmission system for a new generation of agricultural tractors.

The contract covers development and industrialisation of an e-transaxle designed for electric tractor applications.

“This significant milestone marks a pivotal moment for our company as a technology product supplier for the Indian tractor industry. We are confident that this innovative technology will greatly enhance the capabilities of tractors, providing superior efficiency and sustainability,” says Dr. Balaji Gopalan, managing director, Carraro India Limited. “This development underscores our dedication to innovation and excellence in the agricultural tractor segment and reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers. Following industrialization, we look forward to the successful implementation of the E-Transaxle in our product range.”

Image: Carraro India