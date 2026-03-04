Curtis Instruments was recently acquired by Parker Hannifin to create a new super-brand Parker Curtis, offering an even wider range of electrication and control components than ever before. Here Mark Ankers from Curtis and Maxwell Samlow from Parker tell iVT’s Tom Stone a bit more about the new solutions that are now on offer from the unified brand. Find Parker at ConExpo on stand S81628
CONEXPO VIDEO: Parker and Curtis join forces to electrify vehicles and hydraulics
By Tom Stone1 Min Read
