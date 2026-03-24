Jungheinrich showcases connected material flow solutions at Logimat 2026

Jungheinrich is presenting its latest material handling solutions at Logimat 2026 in Stuttgart, running this week (24-26 March), with a focus on the integration of manual and automated processes for connected material flow.

As the largest exhibitor at the show, Jungheinrich is occupying a total area of 1,160m² across two halls and an outdoor area. In Hall 9 (Stand B05), the company is presenting its “Connected Solutions” concept, which aims to help companies of all sizes make their material handling processes more efficient through a continuous process chain of manual and automated applications. Hall 8 (Stand C17) is dedicated to mobile robot solutions, demonstrating how autonomous vehicles can accelerate warehouse processes and integrate into existing systems. The outdoor area between Halls 9 and 10 features a pop-up area for AntOn by Jungheinrich, the company’s entry-level industrial truck brand.

The centrepiece of this year’s exhibition is the full range counterbalanced forklift portfolio, spanning from AntOn by Jungheinrich at the entry-level through the new generation EFG 2/3 series to the high-performance FalcOn.

The new EFG 2/2i and 3/3i series electric counterbalance trucks are designed for the up-to-two-tonne capacity class, featuring a compact design for operation in narrow warehouse and production areas. Three performance variants allow configuration for different application profiles, while the redesigned operator workplace incorporates improved visibility, reduced vibrations and modern assistance systems.

The new ETV 4i reach truck targets high-bay warehouses with demanding throughput requirements, achieving lifting speeds of up to 1.5m/s without load using liftingPRO, which Jungheinrich describes as the highest lifting speed in its class. Fully integrated lithium-ion technology supports fast and opportunity charging, while the compact design aims to maximise warehouse space utilisation.

Also on show is the FalcOn, a high-voltage system for heavy-duty counterbalance trucks based on the current EFG 5 series. Engineered for high loads, steep gradients and continuous outdoor operation, the system is presented as a preview of the next stage of electric mobility in material handling.

In the automation segment, Jungheinrich is presenting the Mobile Robot EAC 212a, an autonomous vehicle for high-lift applications capable of storing, retrieving and transporting pallets and mesh boxes up to a handover height of 1,200mm. AI-powered 3D pallet detection enables operation alongside manual trucks, while contour-based navigation allows integration into existing warehouse layouts without structural modifications.

Image: Jungheinrich