Hyster launches pedestrian detection event dashboard

Hyster has launched a pedestrian detection event dashboard that uses data from its Hyster Reaction pedestrian awareness camera system to track pedestrian presence near a lift truck in both indoor and outdoor applications.

The dashboard is available free of charge to operations that already use the pedestrian awareness camera and the advanced tier of the Hyster Tracker wireless verification telemetry solution.

The system tracks when pedestrians come within approximately 6, 10 or 16 feet of a lift truck, enabling operations to reduce the risk of pedestrian- and lift truck-related accidents by adjusting pedestrian boundaries, discussing findings with operators or taking other corrective actions.

The camera solution, which collects the data for the dashboard, can identify pedestrians at ranges up to 16 feet through a 110-degree field of view and provides automatic alerts to the lift truck operator when a pedestrian is detected. The system was developed using extensive real-world photographic data and adapts to various lighting and environmental conditions to track physical human features, increasing tracking accuracy.

The dashboard catalogues the total and average number of detection events per day and per truck, the number of events by proximity distance, the location of events in relation to the truck, whether the truck was moving or stationary at the time, and the date and time of each event.

Operations can deploy the camera system with audible and visual alerts only, or with optional traction alerts. The audible and visual alerts use a tone sequence to communicate pedestrian proximity and a light to indicate which zone the pedestrian is in on the truck-mounted operator remote. Optional traction alerts automatically and gradually slow down the lift truck, encouraging operators to take action to avoid the detected pedestrian by slowing down, steering away or both.

“Demanding materials handling applications are already characterised by harsh conditions and businesses can’t afford the added safety risk of improper operator behaviour,” says Clay Hendricks, global telemetry product manager at Hyster. “This dashboard equips operations with the information they need to address safety concerns, keep crews moving and deliver the high efficiency and productivity they require day in and day out.”

Image: Hyster