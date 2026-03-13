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CONEXPO VIDEO: The best of ConExpo 2026

Anjali SooknananBy 1 Min Read

 

iVT International was on the ground at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2026 in Las Vegas, 3–7 March, for North America’s largest construction equipment trade show. This highlight reel brings together the best moments from the show floor, featuring OEMs Caterpillar, LiuGong, Volvo CE, Manitou, Develon, Case Construction Equipment, Komatsu and New Holland, and suppliers AMA, Cummins, Delta-Q Technologies, Danfoss Power Solutions, FPT Industrial and Parker Hannifin. We also caught up with construction influencer Digger Girl on the floor.

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Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

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