CONEXPO VIDEO: The best of ConExpo 2026

iVT International was on the ground at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2026 in Las Vegas, 3–7 March, for North America’s largest construction equipment trade show. This highlight reel brings together the best moments from the show floor, featuring OEMs Caterpillar, LiuGong, Volvo CE, Manitou, Develon, Case Construction Equipment, Komatsu and New Holland, and suppliers AMA, Cummins, Delta-Q Technologies, Danfoss Power Solutions, FPT Industrial and Parker Hannifin. We also caught up with construction influencer Digger Girl on the floor.