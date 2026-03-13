MRS Electronic targets electrohydraulic controls for construction machinery

MRS Electronic has developed a family of compact, waterproof control modules designed to manage hydraulic valves in mobile construction machinery, as the integration of electronic controls continues to advance traditional hydraulic systems.

The Rottweil-based company says its electrohydraulic modules are rated to IP6K8, providing protection against dust and water ingress, and are designed to operate under extreme conditions. The modules support both switching and proportional hydraulic valves, with configurable input/output profiles and compatibility with CAN, J1939, CAN FD and CANopen communication protocols.

The company says the modules enable simultaneous control of multiple valve circuits, including directional switching for hydraulic cylinders, dynamic pressure control to protect circuits against overloads, and demand-based volume flow control for hydrostatic drives. The gradual control of hydraulic movements is intended to reduce wear and extend component service life.

“With our electrohydraulic modules, we are setting a new quality standard for mobile construction machinery. They impress with their durability, space-saving design, and reliable performance even under the most extreme operating conditions,” says Günther Dörgeloh, CEO and co-founder of MRS Electronic.

Image: MRS Electronic