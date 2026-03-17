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Skyjack reveals electric slab booms for indoor and outdoor use

Anjali SooknananBy 2 Mins Read
Two Skyjack electric slab boom lifts, the SJ45 AJN and SJ45 ARJN, shown in an indoor industrial setting with extended booms and orange platforms raised.
ABOVE: Skyjack's SJ45 AJN and SJ45 ARJN battery-powered electric slab booms, part of the manufacturer's eBoom range

Skyjack has launched two battery-powered electric slab booms, the SJ45 AJN and SJ45 ARJN, designed for use across indoor and outdoor jobsites.

Both models offer a working height starting at 15.52m, a platform capacity of 227kg  and a narrow width of 1.5m, allowing access through double standard doors. Stowed height is 1.98m and weight comes in under 7,258kg.

The SJ45 AJN features a 1.4m jib as standard and provides an up-and-over access capability of 7.8m. The SJ45 ARJN adds a rotating jib with 132 degree horizontal movement (CE) or 180 degree horizontal movement (ANSI), enabling precise platform positioning in confined spaces.

Propulsion is provided by a variable-speed brushless electric drive with direct AC drive and two-wheel motors operating in parallel. Speed-sensing traction control reduces loss of traction and tyre scrubbing.

Both machines feature Skyjack’s single controller system, integrated with a colour-coded and numbered wiring system to simplify servicing and maintenance.

“The SJ45 AJN and SJ45 ARJN include many of the quality-engineered design features users have come to expect from Skyjack,” says Charlie Patterson, Skyjack president. “Outstanding turning capability, combined with Skyjack’s exclusive Skyriser and Easydrive, allow for high-level functionality in a wide range of maintenance, industrial, renovation, and event applications where ground space is restricted.”

The machines carry an ECO mark reflecting their zero-emission, low-noise operation. “Rental companies and major contractors face increasing demands for sustainability information. The SJ45 AJN and SJ45 ARJN’s ECO mark supports our customers by delivering environmental performance benefits and long-term sustainability,” says Corey Connolly, Skyjack’s head of product management.

Images: Skyjack

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Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

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