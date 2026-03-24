Parker Chomerics launches Cho-Therm HV Series thermal interface pads

Parker Chomerics has launched the Cho-Therm HV Series, a range of thermally conductive interface pads offering enhanced electrical insulation for automotive and industrial applications.

The series combines thermal dissipation performance and electrical isolation with vibration damping properties. Thermal conductivity spans 1.1 to 3.3W/m-K, with breakdown voltages of up to 20kV under DC load. The materials exhibit a dielectric constant as low as -0.05 at 1MHz (ASTM D150 test method) and a dissipation factor down to 2.8 at 1MHz (Chomerics Cho-TM-TP13).

“Cho-Therm HV marks an important addition to our technology portfolio, meeting the thermal management needs of systems where enhanced electrical insulation is paramount,” says Keith McDonald, international director of sales, Parker Chomerics. “The materials offer superior performance across a broad spread of applications that include automotive electronics and on-vehicle power systems, lighting assemblies, high-voltage sensors and actuators, and electric vehicle charging stations.”

The pads are also suited to alternative energy power conversion/inversion systems, heavy-duty industrial equipment and industrial motor controllers. Parker Chomerics engineered the materials to provide effective thermal transfer from heat-generating components such as CPUs, GPUs and high-power busbars to heat-dissipating components including cold plates, heatsinks, cooling pipes and vapour chambers.

Additional benefits include minimal outgassing, V-0 flammability compliance under the UL94 standard and ultra-low compression force characteristics. With Shore 00 hardness ratings of 30–35, Cho-Therm HV solutions conform to uneven or textured mating surfaces, eliminating air gaps and improving thermal contact.

The pads are available in standard sheet formats for high-volume processing or as custom die-cut configurations. Four RoHS-compliant material variants are offered, with pressure-sensitive adhesive bonding options available where additional adhesion strength is required.

Image: Parker Chomerics