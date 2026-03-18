CASE STUDY: Bobcat’s limited edition V-Drive telehandlers

With only 50 units being produced, Bobcat’s latest special-edition telehandlers combine distinctive styling with advanced transmission technology and operator-focused features

Bobcat’s Black Limited Edition V-Drive telehandlers won’t be easy to come by – the production run is just 50 machines across two models – but even if the OEM’s customers can’t lay their hands on a vehicle with this bespoke livery, they will no doubt be drawn to examining the technology that lies within…

One of the key reasons for Bobcat producing these vehicles is to showcase its new V-Drive continuously variable transmission system, launched in April 2025. The Black Limited Edition variants are based on Bobcat’s TL38.70HF and TL43.80HF V-Drive telehandlers, which are the first to benefit from this. You see how the V-Drive compares to other CVTs for telehandlers in our fluid-power feature on page 18.

What won’t be replicated on any other machine in the Bobcat range is the special edition units’ exclusive black exterior detailing, numbered identification plates mounted in each cab, and custom seat covers combining black patterned cloth and leather with special branding.

iVT spoke with Florian Hilbert, product manager for telehandlers at Doosan Bobcat EMEA, the day after the covers came off the machine at Agritechnica in November 2025, to learn more about the limited-edition models and the V-Drive technology they showcase.

“Yesterday, we revealed this machine for the first time here at Agritechnica,” Hilbert told iVT on the show floor. “You can see it is a beauty. We pulled the covers off yesterday, and there was a lot of excitement from show visitors.”

V-Drive transmission

One of the key features of the Black Limited Edition machines is Bobcat’s new V-Drive continuous transmission system, which eliminates the need for manual gear changes during operation, while also retaining Bobcat’s classic speed-mode selection system.

“You can go from zero to 40km/h with no bumps or jerks,” says Hilbert. “We keep two hydrostatic speeds: the Turtle Speed or loading mode, from zero to 20km/h, and Rabbit speed from zero to 40km/h. You can switch from turtle to rabbit on the fly by pressing a button on the joystick. And now you can change the speed without any bump.”

The technology employs hydrostatic motors mounted in series configuration, suspended on four silentblocks to isolate vibration. “Thanks to this, we are able to reduce machine vibration by 60%, compared to vehicles with traditional transmissions, and we reduce the noise considerably,” says Hilbert.

Bobcat worked with its software engineering team at its Center of Excellence in Loire-Atlantique, France, where company manufactures all of its telehandlers, to develop four integrated smart functions for the V-Drive range. Unlike conventional powershift transmissions that require the operator to anticipate gear changes and manage power interruptions, the V-Drive system allows continuous focus on implement control and load management. The absence of shift shock also reduces stress on drivetrain components and chassis structure, potentially contributing to extended component life and reduced maintenance requirements over the machine’s operational lifespan.

Reducing emissions

The V-Drive telehandler comes with two new features to help reduce emissions, the first allows operators to program automatic engine shutdown when the machine is idle. The stopand- start system means this does not effect transmission readiness. “The operator has the ability to set up to cut the engine after between one and 20 minutes on inactivity,” says Hilbert. “The operator can change this using the touchscreen display. Then after the selected number of minutes idle, the engine will be cut.”

This function delivers multiple benefits. “This will reduce the fuel and AdBlue consumption and reduce emissions. It will also cut the odometer. Reducing working hours, increase resale value and reduces total cost of ownership,” says Hilbert.

The second smart function is the ECO-Ride system, which adjusts engine RPM automatically to reduce fuel consumption during transport operations. “If you are on road at 40km/h, normally you will be at 2,400 RPM,” says Hilbert. “Thanks to the ECO-Ride function, you will go down automatically to 1,700 RPM. This means less fuel consumption, and you will reduce the noise again inside of the cabin.”

Speed limiting

Customer feedback led to the development of a maximum speed limiter accessible through password protection. “We are listening to our customers. We meet with operators, with farmers, and we have partnerships with them, and they asked us for way for the owner to limit the speed of the machine,” says Hilbert.

“The owner is able to go onto the display, and using a password, he can limit the machine for his employees, for more security and safety. For example, if you own your company site, you have a speed limit. So you can limit your speed for your workers.”

The feature also addresses varying regulatory requirements. “On road, for example, if you have a trailer and the speed limit is often different, depending on the country. In France it’s 25km/h, for example. So, the owner will be able to limit the speed, and your employees will be safe and not get fines,” says Hilbert.

Cruise control

A further smart function provides cruise control for both transport and working operations. “We developed the cruise control similar to automotive. You adjust your speed with a simple plus and minus button on the joystick,” says Hilbert “So, you can drive without any effort. You can release your foot off the throttle pedal and you can focus on the work.”

The cruise control function works through the transmission to maintain set speeds during both transport and work operations, with the hand throttle providing additional power when needed without cancelling the speed setting.

“We developed this cruise control for certain work: if you have a sealed bucket or a sweeper, for example, you can then set up your speed at around 3-4km/h, and then you can activate the cruise control system,” says Hilbert. “The machine will then advance on its own. If you need more power for your sweeper, you just need to press your hand throttle. This will give you more power, and you just need to manage the direction of the machine, but the machine does a lot of the work for you.”

Premium specification

The Black Limited Edition units build on Bobcat’s Agri 4 specification level, the highest in the manufacturer’s tiered finishing system. “On this Black Limited Edition, we also put the Agri 4 Stars package,” Hilbert says. “Agri 4 Stars corresponds to the level of finishing of the machine. This machine is really well equipped, with rear camera, with a 7in touchscreen display, and many more options.”

Other features include tractor homologation for road transport, reversible fan, and air conditioning and Michelin XMCL tires. “This is a full package, so it’s really a premium product,” says Hilbert says.

The limited production run of 50 Black Limited Edition has been made available to order through Bobcat’s dealer network. “Customers could buy this machine at their local dealer,” Hilbert confirms. With primary applications in agriculture, the machines have attracted interest from customers seeking both high specification and exclusivity.

This article first appeared in the February/March issue of iVT