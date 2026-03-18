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Sennebogen to showcase recycling and demolition range at IFAT 2026

Anjali SooknananBy 2 Mins Read
A green Sennebogen 830 G wheeled material handler positioned on a concrete platform above a large pile of mixed scrap metal at an outdoor recycling facility. The machine's grapple attachment is extended at the end of the compact boom, with industrial buildings, hedgerows and trees visible in the background under an overcast sky.
ABOVE: A Sennebogen 830 G material handler working over a large pile of scrap metal at an outdoor recycling yard

Sennebogen will present eight machines across its recycling and demolition portfolio at IFAT 2026 in Munich from 4 to 7 May, occupying more than 526m² of stand space in hall C5 (stand 451) and the VDMA outdoor exhibition area.

Highlights on the stand include the 830 G material handler.  The machine is now available with CO2-reduced steel, which the manufacturer says cuts emissions by up to 70% during production, in a collaboration with Salzgitter AG. It can also be specified with Sennebogen’s hybrid system, which stores energy generated during boom lowering in a nitrogen accumulator and returns it during the subsequent lift cycle. The system is claimed to reduce fuel consumption by around 30%.

Alongside the 830 G, Sennebogen presents the 824 G Electro Battery material handler with 12m reach. The battery-electric machine supports up to four battery packs, which can be integrated or retrofitted depending on operational requirements. It is also capable of operating on a cable-connected power supply while charging, making it suitable for shift-based applications.

A green Sennebogen 824 G Electro Battery wheeled material handler working at a recycling site, using a grapple attachment to move a load of mixed timber and wood waste. The elevated cab is visible above the machine's upper structure, with a corrugated metal building and additional material stockpiles in the background under a clear blue sky.
ABOVE: A Sennebogen 824 G Electro Battery material handler processing timber waste at a recycling facility, with the operator cab elevated for improved visibility

The 360 G telescopic loader, rated at 6t and presented with a 6m³ bucket, receives a number of new features for 2026. These include an optional joystick steering system – described as unique in this machine class — available as a standalone control option or alongside a conventional steering wheel in a dual-control configuration. Additional updates include a revised boom design, a new comfort seat with high backrest, a person-recognition camera as standard, an optional front guard, and an extended range of tyre and attachment options.

A green Sennebogen 826 G Electro Battery wheeled material handler positioned on a concrete pad at an outdoor recycling facility. The machine's orange peel grapple attachment is raised and partially open, holding scrap metal, with a pile of mixed scrap visible to the left and industrial buildings in the background.
ABOVE: A Sennebogen 826 G Electro Battery material handler handling scrap metal at an outdoor recycling yard

At the VDMA outdoor area, Sennebogen’s demonstration programme includes the 822 G recycling excavator with 10m reach — which will be made available in electric and battery versions in the future — alongside the 826 G Electro Battery and the 4t Linde YH40 telescopic loader in the biomass zone. The VDMA Crushing Zone features the 830 Demolition Vario Tool and the 360 G with earth bucket. The 52t demolition excavator is equipped with both a three-part long front with 23m reach and earthmoving configuration with backhoe bucket.

Image: Sennebogen

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Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

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