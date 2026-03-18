Sennebogen to showcase recycling and demolition range at IFAT 2026

Highlights on the stand include the 830 G material handler. The machine is now available with CO2-reduced steel, which the manufacturer says cuts emissions by up to 70% during production, in a collaboration with Salzgitter AG. It can also be specified with Sennebogen’s hybrid system, which stores energy generated during boom lowering in a nitrogen accumulator and returns it during the subsequent lift cycle. The system is claimed to reduce fuel consumption by around 30%.