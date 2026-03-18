Sennebogen to showcase recycling and demolition range at IFAT 2026

Sennebogen will present eight machines across its recycling and demolition portfolio at IFAT 2026 in Munich from 4 to 7 May, occupying more than 526m² of stand space in hall C5 (stand 451) and the VDMA outdoor exhibition area.
Highlights on the stand include the 830 G material handler. The machine is now available with CO2-reduced steel, which the manufacturer says cuts emissions by up to 70% during production, in a collaboration with Salzgitter AG. It can also be specified with Sennebogen’s hybrid system, which stores energy generated during boom lowering in a nitrogen accumulator and returns it during the subsequent lift cycle. The system is claimed to reduce fuel consumption by around 30%.
Alongside the 830 G, Sennebogen presents the 824 G Electro Battery material handler with 12m reach. The battery-electric machine supports up to four battery packs, which can be integrated or retrofitted depending on operational requirements. It is also capable of operating on a cable-connected power supply while charging, making it suitable for shift-based applications.
The 360 G telescopic loader, rated at 6t and presented with a 6m³ bucket, receives a number of new features for 2026. These include an optional joystick steering system – described as unique in this machine class — available as a standalone control option or alongside a conventional steering wheel in a dual-control configuration. Additional updates include a revised boom design, a new comfort seat with high backrest, a person-recognition camera as standard, an optional front guard, and an extended range of tyre and attachment options.
At the VDMA outdoor area, Sennebogen’s demonstration programme includes the 822 G recycling excavator with 10m reach — which will be made available in electric and battery versions in the future — alongside the 826 G Electro Battery and the 4t Linde YH40 telescopic loader in the biomass zone. The VDMA Crushing Zone features the 830 Demolition Vario Tool and the 360 G with earth bucket. The 52t demolition excavator is equipped with both a three-part long front with 23m reach and earthmoving configuration with backhoe bucket.
Image: Sennebogen