XCMG used ConExpo 2026 platform to push North American expansion

Chinese construction machinery manufacturer XCMG presented 35 models at ConExpo 2026 in Las Vegas, running from 3 to 7 March, with a focus on scenario-based solutions for the North American market.

The display brought together earthmoving, hoisting, aerial work, and mining equipment, with excavators and loaders staged alongside aerial work platforms and cranes to demonstrate integrated systems in a working context.

The show also marked the commercial launch of XCMG’s Pro series, which integrates intelligent control, parameter customisation, visual interfaces, and self-diagnostics. The series secured multiple intent orders and on-site signings with North American distributors at the event.

“Since our first batch of 100 rollers entered the North American market in 1990, we have evolved to offer comprehensive solutions spanning cranes, excavators, and mining equipment. We remain committed to serving the engineering and construction needs of the North American region with high-quality products and ongoing industry support,” says Zhai Kun, general manager of XCMG Import & Export.

XCMG’s North America R&D Centre works in conjunction with its China headquarters to support local product development. The company says its focus has shifted from product sales towards what it describes as increasing the technological density of its offering.

“We’re no longer just providing cost-effective tools; we’re exporting advanced engineering solutions. It’s through technology that we earn respect and trust in the global high-end market,” says Zhai.

XCMG products are now sold in more than 190 countries and regions, with overseas revenue reaching close to half of total sales.

Image: XCMG