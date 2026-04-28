Kleemann to display crushing and screening lineup at Hillhead 2026

Kleemann will present five crushing and screening plants at Hillhead 2026, with the Wirtgen Group using the show to focus on end-to-end materials processing solutions under the theme ‘You’ll never crush alone’.

The Mobicat MC 110 EVO2 jaw crusher is positioned as a landmark product for the UK market, designed for pre-crushing quarried stone and a range of recycling applications. The plant features compact dimensions, prescreening capability and a handling concept based on Spective and Spective Connect. Control and overload systems, a continuous feed system and an independently vibrating double-deck prescreen are intended to optimise material flow and increase utilisation rates.

The Mobirex MR 100 NEOe impact crusher uses an all-electric E-Drive concept and is aimed at processing demolition material, concrete, reclaimed asphalt, and soft to medium-hardness quarried stone. Shown alongside the Mobiscreen MSS 502 EVO scalper, the pairing forms a production system for asphalt recycling. Both machines can be operated electrically via the Dual Power option, allowing milled material destined for new asphalt mixes to be processed on site with zero operating emissions.

Kleemann’s screening plant portfolio at the show is represented by the Mobiscreen MSS 502 EVO and MSS 802 EVO scalpers and the Mobiscreen MSC 702 EVO classifying screen. All three offer the Dual Power drive option for fully electric operation, and feature a selection of screen media, adjustable screening parameters and a plant control concept.

The Wirtgen Group is also using the Buxton show to highlight its applications expertise, customer service network and digital solutions, including jobsite intelligence and smart automation.

“Our group of companies is also a driver of innovation in the digital transformation of our industry,” says Paul Holmes, managing director of Wirtgen Ltd, the UK subsidiary of the Wirtgen Group. “The Wirtgen Group Performance Tracker helps our customers to make use of performance data to react quickly, adapt plans or document their work. These data can also be analysed to transform them into knowledge and, at the end of the day, into profitability.”

On Smart Automation, Holmes adds: “With the aid of digital assistance systems or automated machine functions, even inexperienced machine operators can achieve results as precise as those delivered by an experienced operator. The consequence: refinishing work and material usage are reduced, which in turn increases quality and cost efficiency.”

Smart Automation features include Smart Level Pro, Smart Pave, Smart Compact Pro, AutoPilot 2.0 and Spective Connect.

Image: Wirtgen Group