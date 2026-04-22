Hyundai launches HX520A high-reach demolition excavator

Hyundai Construction Equipment has introduced the HX520A HRD, a high-reach demolition excavator offering a working pin height of 27m, a forward reach of up to 16m and a maximum 3-tonne attachment weight.

Developed in cooperation with demolition specialist STC, the 52-tonne base machine uses a modular quick boom connect system that allows it to be configured in three ways: with a conventional earthmoving front end, with a straight demolition boom, or as an ultra-high reach demolition rig. The boom connection system features hydraulically operated locking with fast hydraulic line quick couplers for changing between layouts, and transport racks are provided for both booms, with exchangeable bushings to reduce complexity.

In ultra-high reach configuration, the machine is equipped with a 13,250mm main boom, a 2,700mm middle arm and a 9,500mm dipper, delivering the 27m maximum pin height and 16m forward reach. The working load of up to 3,000kg includes a 230kg quick coupler and a 295kg adapter plate. In earthmoving configuration, the excavator uses a 7,300mm main boom and a 3,380mm dipper arm, with the main boom available in straight and traditional monoboom versions. Bucket cylinder protection is available in both layouts.

The HX520A HRD sits on a hydraulically adjustable undercarriage that retracts to 3,000mm for transportation and extends to 4,000mm for high-reach work. Combined with a track length of 4,470mm, the configuration is designed to provide stability throughout the 360° working envelope. Track scrapers prevent demolition material, particularly reinforcing steel, from building up around the track frames.

The operator’s cab tilts through 30° to improve visibility at height and is equipped with emergency lowering valves. A full FOG/FOPS Level 2 protective guard is fitted, along with a roof window wash and wipe system. A camera can be installed on the demolition boom to give the operator a closer view of the working area, and a load management indicator provides safe working load data in all boom configurations, with overload and overpressure warnings. A dust suppression system with water pumps and nozzles is available for demolition boom applications.

Hyundai identifies the 50–60-tonne and 60–70-tonne sectors as the most active in the European demolition market and says it will increasingly offer dedicated machines for various sectors, working in cooperation with specialists and customers to match market requirements.

Image: Hyundai Construction Equipment