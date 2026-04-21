Hyundai launches two axle 45-tonne articulated dump truck

Hyundai is launching the HA45A 4×4, its first two-axle articulated dump truck (ADT), aimed at quarries and larger construction projects with longer hauls on better road conditions.
The truck uses a twin-rear wheel layout to carry a 41-tonne payload in a 25.7m3 dump body. It is positioned to combine the speed and hauling efficiency of a rigid dump truck with the bad weather and climbing capability of an all-wheel drive ADT, complementing Hyundai’s existing three-axle ADT line-up.
The HA45A 4×4 is powered by a 368kW (500hp) Stage V Scania six-cylinder diesel engine producing 2,476Nm of torque. Drive is through an electronically controlled ZF automatic transmission with eight forward speeds and four reverse options, fitted with a retarder and a lock-up facility in all gears. A lever to the right of the steering wheel provides four power modes for the hydraulic transmission retarder, allowing the operator to control downhill speed without using the service brakes. Oil-cooled wet disc brakes provide additional braking, and the machine can be held in a stopped position via auto-hold.
The truck features self-levelling hydro-gas suspension front and rear, with front and rear limited slip differentials and a manually locked longitudinal differential. The turning ring sits in front of the chassis articulation point to provide equal weight distribution front and rear, allowing the limited slip differentials to operate effectively when turning. Standard payload control and overload indication is provided through the rear suspension.
The cab is ROPS/FOPS-certified with a central seating position and incorporates the features Hyundai is rolling out across its line-up this year, including a new 12in digital display showing machine operating data, upgraded HVAC and sound systems, and additional storage. The 25.7m3 dump body is designed for load retention and offers optional body heating and additional wear plates. A gradient meter with body flip-over protection and a Body Over Centre of Gravity function are fitted to support stable tipping. Back-up indication and a rear-view camera are standard.
The HA45A 4×4 is targeted at mine and quarry customers, and civil engineering businesses operating longer hauls on stable ground conditions.
Image: Hyundai