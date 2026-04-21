Hyundai launches two axle 45-tonne articulated dump truck

The HA45A 4×4 is powered by a 368kW (500hp) Stage V Scania six-cylinder diesel engine producing 2,476Nm of torque. Drive is through an electronically controlled ZF automatic transmission with eight forward speeds and four reverse options, fitted with a retarder and a lock-up facility in all gears. A lever to the right of the steering wheel provides four power modes for the hydraulic transmission retarder, allowing the operator to control downhill speed without using the service brakes. Oil-cooled wet disc brakes provide additional braking, and the machine can be held in a stopped position via auto-hold.