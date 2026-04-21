Jungheinrich partners with Monolith on AI-powered battery development

“Electrification is key to future-proofing the industrial equipment sector, and optimising battery performance is now a crucial factor in determining how quickly new products can be developed and brought to market. By using AI to analyse test data, we are helping Jungheinrich’s teams to transform complex battery datasets into actionable insights – which in turn enables them to make faster and more confident decisions whilst reducing their reliance on costly physical testing,” says Dr Richard Ahlfeld, CEO and founder of Monolith.