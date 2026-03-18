Danfoss Power Solutions launches Vickers VSD range in EMEA

Danfoss Power Solutions has announced the launch of its Vickers by Danfoss variable speed drive (VSD) solutions across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The portfolio comprises induction motor and servo motor VSD solutions, covering a broad range of power, dynamics, and control options. Each system combines a hydraulic pump, electric motor, and frequency drive with control logic, varying the speed of the electric motor and pump to match the demands of the duty cycle. The modular offering is designed to suit most industrial hydraulic applications and machine types, with particular relevance in discrete and process manufacturing.

The induction motor VSD solution features the PVM Code B axial piston pump, the Danfoss VLT AutomationDrive FC 302, and an asynchronous induction motor. Suited to systems with low dynamic and control requirements, it covers 3- to 250-kW applications, with those above 90kW engineered to order. The solution offers speed and flow on demand with open-loop control, and can reduce energy consumption by 20 to 40% compared with traditional constant-speed architectures, depending on duty cycle.

The servo motor VSD solution features the VGPS internal gear pump or PVMX axial piston pump — the latter currently engineered to order — alongside a PMSM servo motor and a Danfoss iC7-Automation drive, including proprietary p/Q control software for closed-loop pressure and flow control. Covering 3- to 100-kW applications, it is designed for systems with high dynamic and control requirements. Energy consumption reductions of 30 to 60% are claimed depending on duty cycle, and the precise pump speed control can enable the elimination of separate pressure and flow control valves, simplifying machine architecture.

Both solutions reduce heat generation and noise exposure. Improved energy efficiency minimises heat build-up, allowing for the downsizing or elimination of oil coolers and extending the service life of seals and oil. Lower operating speeds also reduce noise for machine operators and those working nearby, with potential benefits for power unit placement and secondary noise reduction requirements.

VSD systems additionally enable pump and motor downsizing by utilising the full motor speed range rather than running at a fixed speed, reducing machine footprint and installed power while lowering total cost of ownership.

“The superior performance of Vickers by Danfoss variable speed drive solutions is rooted in seamless integration. Danfoss drives are a perfect fit for hydraulic VSD systems, resulting in a harmonised system that is easy to commission and operate,” says Juraj Bittner, product manager, industrial solutions, Danfoss Power Solutions. “By combining the durability and reliability of Vickers by Danfoss pumps with the intelligent control of Danfoss drives, our VSD systems deliver a powerful, efficient, and cost-effective solution for modern hydraulic applications.”

Target applications include injection moulding, rubber moulding, machine tools, presses, die casting, metal forming, and food processing — particularly where intermittent duty cycles mean peak power is not required continuously.

Image: Danfoss Power Solutions