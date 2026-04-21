Parker Hannifin updates GVM210 electric motor platform

Parker Hannifin has launched the second generation of its GVM210 electric motor, part of the Global Vehicle Motor (GVM) series, with updates focused on installation, safety and durability for on- and off-highway vehicle electrification.
The GVM210 Gen 2 is intended to support electrification across vehicle categories including material handling, construction, mining, agricultural and utility vehicles, alongside specialty and purpose-built platforms. The redesign takes an application-focused approach aimed at simplifying system integration from prototype to series production.
Installation-focused updates include pigtail connector options in 12-pin or 16-pin configurations. The 16-pin option allows the use of two PT1000 temperature sensors on a separate mode, enabling full motor thermal protection with three-phase control even when torque is requested at low speed. These options are intended to help OEMs align motor feedback and protection features with their inverter strategy and vehicle duty requirements while simplifying installation.
Safety updates include support for high-voltage interlock loop (HVIL) functionality through a power connector option, with the power supply automatically cutting off when the power connector or low-level connector is disconnected.
For electro-hydraulic pump (EHP) systems operating in rugged conditions, the GVM210 Gen 2 adds an optional O-ring on the prepared motor flange to strengthen sealing. The update is designed to protect frequently exposed interfaces, including the greased spline coupling, and to prevent leaks between the motor and pump as well as grease contamination from dust in the motor environment.
“The GVM210 Gen 2 is designed to carry forward the performance customers rely on from the Gen 1 series while making the motor easier to install across a wider range of vehicle architectures,” says Bruno Jouffrey, market manager mobile, electric motion & pneumatic division, Parker Hannifin. “We have also improved connectivity, for easier and faster integration, in addition to safety improvements.”
Image: Parker Hannifin