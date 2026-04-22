Purem by Eberspaecher develops De-Hydrator to cut steam emissions from fuel cell vehicles

Purem by Eberspaecher has developed a new De-Hydrator component designed to reduce visible steam formation at the tailpipe of fuel cell-powered vehicles, an issue the company says has been underestimated as a road safety factor.
The De-Hydrator forms part of the company’s modular exhaust air system for fuel cell applications and sits alongside its Balance of Plant component portfolio, which is aimed at optimising overall system efficiency and addressing noise emissions and water management.
Fuel cells generate electrical energy through a reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, producing water vapour as a byproduct that must be removed from the system. At low ambient temperatures or in high humidity, this can result in significant visible steam emissions at the tailpipe. The De-Hydrator addresses this through a multi-stage process. Moisture-laden air produced by the chemical reaction is mixed with cooled air, prompting heat exchange and causing the water to condense. The condensate is then extracted by a water separator within the modular exhaust air system, and warm air is reintroduced into the cooled, unsaturated exhaust flow to further reduce visible steam.
The De-Hydrator is adapted to individual customer requirements as part of the broader modular exhaust air system, with design, consulting and manufacturing offered from a single source. Initial practical testing has been carried out with a German vehicle manufacturer, and test bench and road testing have been conducted in collaboration with RWTH Aachen University.
For the development work, the Esslingen-based company drew on its background in exhaust technology and flow control, with component design aligned to automotive strength and manufacturing standards. A dedicated fuel cell test bench has been established at the company’s headquarters to support simulation and testing in-house.
Image: Eberspaecher