Purem by Eberspaecher develops De-Hydrator to cut steam emissions from fuel cell vehicles

Fuel cells generate electrical energy through a reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, producing water vapour as a byproduct that must be removed from the system. At low ambient temperatures or in high humidity, this can result in significant visible steam emissions at the tailpipe. The De-Hydrator addresses this through a multi-stage process. Moisture-laden air produced by the chemical reaction is mixed with cooled air, prompting heat exchange and causing the water to condense. The condensate is then extracted by a water separator within the modular exhaust air system, and warm air is reintroduced into the cooled, unsaturated exhaust flow to further reduce visible steam.