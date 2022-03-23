Eberspaecher to present thermal management solutions for forestry machinery

For forestry machinery, ideal thermal management is the key to being prepared for work no matter the season or weather. At Elmia Wood in Sweden this June, Eberspaecher will presents its broad range of climate control solutions for more comfort and safety in forestry applications. Visitors will find products such as the hydronic water heater family or the pre-assembled evaporator system KAB for comfortable climate in driver’s cabs of all sizes.

To make sure operators of forestry machinery can focus on their work even during cold temperatures, optimal climate control of the driver’s cab is essential. Engine-independent water and air heaters provide a comfortable temperature in the driver´s cab during the working day – both before and while driving as well as during break-times. The Hydronic S3 and Hydronic M2 water heaters for example are the ideal solution for applications where both the cab and the engine require pre-heating. This is the case in very cold regions, for example. Here, it makes sense to pre-heat the coolant by means of a fuel operated heater to make sure the engine starts smoothly. This prevents idle time and motor wear and thus, preserves the engine.

Low fuel consumption and a service life of up to 5,000 hours depending on the version are only two of many advantages of the Hydronic family. Eberspaecher’s Airtronic air heater also makes sure the driver’s cab is preheated to a comfortable temperature. Thanks to its compact design, it can be installed in tight spaces, impressing with its low energy consumption and very fast cab heating capability. The company’s fuel operated heating systems can be easily operated together with its air-conditioning systems by using the PCK3 FOH operating element, for example.

The thermal management experts from Eberspaecher also provide a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for both heating and cooling – like the KAB: The pre-assembled evaporator system integrates air distribution and manual operating elements and can be easily installed in the cab roof. It is available in different versions for cooling or heating only, as well as a combined HVAC version for heating, ventilation and cooling. No matter the requirements or the size of the cab: One of the over ten system variants ensures a comfortable climate. As an EHVAC system, KAB has also been adapted to the needs of battery electric vehicles. In this case, the cabin is heated by PTC elements. With their in-system self-control effect, these high-performance PTC elements protect against overheating, enabling safe and powerful heating.