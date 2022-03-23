Bobcat completes loader range for MEA market

With the launch of eight new 500 and 600 Series compact loader models, Bobcat is looking to further strengthen the company’s number one position in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market with a complete portfolio of 15 models.

As well as the best-selling S550 and S630 models, the eight new machines include the S510/S530/S570/S590 and S630/S650 skid-steer loaders and the T590 compact track loader, All of the new models are manufactured at the Bobcat compact equipment plant for MEA in the Czech Republic.

The new 500 and 600 Series loaders provide operators with increased performance, enhanced comfort and optimised maintenance requirements to maximise job site efficiency. They are designed to continue the success of the Bobcat range globally, where nearly one out of every two skid-steer loaders on the market is a Bobcat machine.

The new S510, S550 and S630 radius lift path loaders combine excellent manoeuvrability in tight areas with the reach and visibility needed for applications such as dumping materials over walls, backfilling or loading flatbed trucks. Meanwhile the S530, S570, S590, T590 and S650 models feature vertical lift path boom arms particularly suited to lift and carry as well as material-handling applications.

“The new 500 and 600 Series introduce a fresh look for our market-leading loaders in MEA,” said Gaby Rhayem, regional director Middle East and Africa at Doosan Bobcat EMEA. “In the new S510 and S530 models, the compact size is maintained but customers also benefit from the higher torque and performance of a new Interim Tier 4 engine.”

In the new S510 and S530 models, this move to the well proven Kubota V2403 engine improves overall machine performance while also meeting stricter interim Tier 4 emission regulations compared to the Tier 2 engine in the previous generation machines. In the new S550, S570, S590 and T590 models, power is provided by the Kubota V2607 interim Tier 4 engine. In the new S630 and S650 skid-steer loaders, power continues to be provided by the dependable Kubota V3307 interim Tier 4 engine.

More power but still compact

The S510 and S530 continue to offer the same compact dimensions and low weight, so they can work/manoeuvre easily in tight spaces and can be easily transported.

The new engine delivers increased engine torque with lower idle at the same horsepower, so the new S510 and S530 can now be dedicated to jobs that demand more power. Coupled with the availability of the new high-flow hydraulics option for the first time in these models, this further expands their exceptional versatility, allowing them to be used with higher flow attachments such as sweepers, planers and wheel saws. This option continues to be available in all the other models.

Higher operator comfort

In all the new models, the Cloth Suspension Seat option is also available, improving the operator’s comfort in hot weather − and providing more comfortable seating on slopes and inclines.

Complementing this, Bobcat continues to offer other popular comfort features in all eight new models, including cushioned lift and tilt cylinders – increasing productivity and again enhancing comfort. Another option available in all the new models is the Auto Ride Control option, which improves operator comfort while driving with a load in the bucket on rough terrain.

New joystick controls

Bobcat has also announced that the company’s market-leading S450 skid-steer loader can now be supplied with the Joystick Controls (JC) option which makes it easier than ever to operate the machine and attachments. Based on easy-to-use, low-effort joysticks, the JC system provides the operator with Bobcat-exclusive features and fingertip switches. This automatically configures the loader as a tool carrier for working all day with the widest possible selection of attachments, as well as providing increased operator comfort and unmatched joystick control of the loader itself.

Features incorporated with the JC option include H/ISO operating modes, foot and hand throttle, speed management, drive response, horsepower management and steering drift compensation.

The new loaders can also be equipped with the option of Versatile Duty Tyres, with a bi-directional design for use on most common mixed surfaces, improving lifetime significantly. Industrial Solid Flex Tyres are also available as an option and are designed for intensive wear applications that have a higher risk of punctures.