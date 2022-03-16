FEATURE: ConExpo – the countdown begins

With the next ConExpo-Con/Agg and International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE) just a year away, construction pros can expect a next-level experience when they arrive at the Las Vegas Convention Center, March 14-18, 2023.

The most obvious project underway during the last show was the construction of the new West Hall and adjacent Diamond Lot on the site of the old Gold Lot. The other was the Tesla-powered people mover, now called the “LVCC Loop,” underground transport project being built under the LVCC. Now that both projects are complete, the event make full use of both.

“AEM and our show committees of industry leaders are working to take advantage of everything that has changed in Las Vegas to deliver a top-notch event delivering the latest innovations and best practices to help construction pros take their businesses and careers to the next level,” said Dana Wuesthoff, show director of ConExpo 2023. “Between the West Hall and Diamond Lot bringing a lot of displays closer to the rest of the show as well as serving as a connector to the Festival Lot, and the LVCC Loop making it effortless to get across the entire Las Vegas Convention Center, it’s never been easier for attendees to see everything they want to learn about when they get there.”

According to the Las Vegas Convention Center, the new West Hall provides an additional 1.4 million square feet of indoor space, including 600,000 square feet of “technologically advanced” exhibit space. ConExpo is making West Hall a hub for earthmoving and materials handling displays in 2023, the largest of which include Case, K-Tec/Ashland, Hitachi and Hyundai.

“When you attend ConExpo, you are able to see an item, touch it, sit in it, sometimes operate it and discuss it with the engineers and manufacturers,” said Brian Dietz, of Bob Dietz & Sons, an excavating contractor in New York’s Hudson Valley. “When you walk up to a machine and talk to someone, you get answers that you are not going to get anywhere else. No local equipment dealer that can provide that. The event also helps you stay on top of the latest trending technology.”

The Diamond Lot, attached to the west of West Hall, will have a large variety of exhibits from Business Operations to Hauling to Portable Power to Underground Construction. The largest exhibitors in this area include Bauer Equipment, CZM Foundation Equipment, Trail King, and Hammer & Steel.

The LVCC Loop, which features new electric Tesla vehicles carrying attendees around the LVCC, is the other major addition to the show. With stops in the South Hall (providing easy access to both floors of South Hall and IFPE exhibits), running to Central Hall (providing access to Central and North Halls) and finishing at Diamond Lot (providing access to West Hall), ConExpo and IFPE attendees can save themselves a lot of steps getting around. And with shuttle service carrying construction pros from West Hall to the Festival Lot where the largest exhibits at the show are, seeing the whole show has never been easier.