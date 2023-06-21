Carling Technologies introduces DC rheostat switch for lighting control

Carling Technologies, a Littelfuse, Inc. brand, announced the introduction of a new configurable rheostat switch designed for vehicle lighting control.

Available for 12 VDC and 24 VDC systems, the CVR-Series automotive rheostat switch is made with durable thermoplastic materials and silver-plated brass terminals for reliable operation in commercial vehicles, such as work trucks, agricultural equipment, and construction equipment.

“As a market leader in on/off-highway application switches, Carling Technologies is dedicated to using decades of design and manufacturing experience to offer new and valuable products to OEM customers,” said Jerry Peplau, product manager. “The CVR-Series offers an additional application solution to better meet the needs of commercial vehicle manufacturers.”

The CVR-Series rheostat switch is available with either three or four detent positions that allow you to gradually increase or decrease the intensity of vehicle lighting. In addition, the above-panel components are sealed to an IP53 rating, making it a smart choice for vehicles working in tough environments.

Thanks to front-panel, snap-in mounting, the CVR-Series is easy to install in an industry-standard mounting hole, and it is available with or without white backlighting.

Requests for the new CVR-Series can be placed through Carling authorised distributors and sales representatives worldwide.