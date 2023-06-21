New Komatsu excavator offers 20% more lifting capacity

For contractors looking for an excavator that can help complete jobs faster, Komatsu’s newly upgraded PC130LC-11 with a longer undercarriage design increases lifting capacity by up to 20% compared to the previous model.

This durable, reliable and productive 97.2-HP small conventional tail swing excavator is easily transportable and offers a unique combination of lightweight power and agility in a small package.

“The upgraded PC130LC-11 excavator can easily handle a wide variety of utility work or small construction jobs,” said Andrew Earing, director, tracked products, Komatsu. “It provides a versatile workhorse for you as your business expands and grows.”

Engineered for efficiency, the PC130LC-11 uses up to 12% less fuel than the previous model (PC130-8). Fuel consumption on this excavator can also be reduced with the auto idle shutdown feature that can be set to automatically stop the engine after a preset amount of idle time. The Komatsu diesel oxidation catalyst (KDOC) helps reduce particulate matter by using passive regeneration over 98% of the time.

Komatsu excavators benefit from fast cycle times, seamless multifunction motions, exacting bucket movements and exceptional lifting capabilities. On the updated PC130LC-11, high hydraulic pressures help optimise high arm and bucket digging forces. For long-term durability, steel castings in the boom foot, boom nose and arm tip help spread working loads away from high-stress areas.

The large one-piece hood, ground-level grease points, engine oil and fuel filters provide quick-and-easy service access for this upgraded excavator.