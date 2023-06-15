AMA unveils solutions for cab space optimisation

The spread of electronically controlled motors and the consequent growth of CANbus devices on the market has given machine builders the opportunity to use electronic devices and components that drastically reduce the amount of wiring and space occupied by controls.

Introducing the portfolio

AMA has developed new components and solutions to free up space in the cabin and increase the ergonomics at the same time. To achieve these targets , some of the most significant products are the CANbus KeyCAN keyboards, the Dashcontrol display encoder, D100TFT , Smartview and 10Vuew display and the Cab-CTRL intelligent control unit.

KeyCAN introduces a new concept of modularity. This new keyboards allows an easy customization of the dashboard and driver control panels in accordance with customer needs.

Equipped with the CANbus line for the connection with ECU and stack J1939, KeyCAN is the best solution for reducing the volume of the wire harness under the dashboard and increasing the space for other devices. Each button can be individually backlit by RGB LEDs, as can each of the 3 status LEDs at each button.

Remote control display

Dashcontrol is AMA’s new remote control system for display. Featuring an innovative design and highly ergonomic Dashcontrol allows the operator to manage the dashboard to display directly from the arm rest or from the command console. It connects to the display via CANbus.

Dashcontrol can also directly drive 8 loads thanks to 8 HSD 2 amp outputs with diagnostic load management

New instrument series

D100TFT is a new concept of diameter 100mm instrument series. With a consolidated shape but new concept of visualization with an high visible TFT colour display , equipped with 1 CANbus line and several I/O lines with D100TFT and 12 LED indicators is possible to control all the machinery functions.

Smartview is a very compact instrument with a color display, 5 LED indicator and 3 pushbutton. It is the optimal solution where space is limited, it is able tomanage and display all parameters of the machinery. It can connect either via CANbus signal that “traditional”. Smartview is an economic instrument with high performance and flexibility.

Fresh display solution

10View is the new 10.1″ display developed by AMA. Thanks to IPS technology and chemically hardened glass with scratch-resistant, shatter-resistant and anti-reflective treatment, it is optimal for heavy-duty use even outside the cab.

In addition to having a brightness of 1000cd, the display is optically bonded, which allows all information to be displayed perfectly even in bright sunlight.

10View also has a wide range of I/O that can further optimise the components inside the cab because it can also implement machine control functions.

Intelligent control

Cab-CTRL is an intelligent control unit capable of driving classic cabin loads by receiving commands via CANbus network.

Developed to replace the classic fuse/relay module, the use of intelligent electronic components introduces the ability to intelligently manage loads such as work lights, wiper blades, heated rear windows, flashing lights, interior lighting.