MRS Electronic unveils compact designed control solutions

In the ever-changing landscape of Industrial and Off-Highway vehicles, customers constantly seek improved efficiency and performance in control systems. At the same time, there is a need to maintain or reduce the size of control platforms and products. To address these challenges, MRS Electronic, a leading provider of control solutions for the automotive industry, is offering compact designed solutions that provide high functionality, flexibility, and scalability while being cost-effective.

Broad product portfolio

The innovative product line by MRS Electronic provides an unparalleled combination of high functionality density and flexibility. Applications range from controlling various types of Hydraulic valves to controlling DC motors for linear actuators and fans.

If necessary, a product line with powerful 32-bit processors can be used. This enables high performance at a still cost-efficient price compared to larger controllers and makes it possible to use the hardware as a task controller for ISOBUS applications, for example.

Customised solutions

MRS Electronic products boast minimal spare pins, IOs, and features, catering to the specific needs of their clients.

Decentralized solutions enable to add functionalities during the life cycle of a model series without having to redesign other parts of the control system completely. Sensor data processing solutions range from intelligent battery sensors to distance control, possibilities are almost endless. Smart lighting control is offering error detection, energy consumption and CAN diagnostics of the vehicles’ lighting units.

Profound CAN bus knowledge

The use of the CAN bus and its extensions, such as CAN FD and CAN open, as the key interface ensure optimal communication and data management. Other fieldbus systems like LIN Bus are also within the competence of the company and can also be found in their HMI-Displays that are made to be used in- and outside the cabin.