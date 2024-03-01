Cummins announces next-gen diesel engine as part of agnostic platform

Cummins has announced it will launch its most efficient heavy-duty diesel engine ever. As the next product in the Cummins HELM 15-litre fuel agnostic platform, the diesel X15 will be compliant with U.S. EPA and CARB 2027 aligned regulations at launch. The next generation X15 diesel engine in North America will serve the heavy-duty on-highway market.

Maintaining the traditional reliability and lower operating costs that have met the needs of a diverse customer base since the inaugural X15 launch in 1998, the next generation, advanced diesel X15 will feature improved greenhouse gas and fuel efficiency benefits while retaining the same ratings of the current X15 (up to 605 horsepower and 2,050 ft-lb of torque) and optimizing powertrain integration with Eaton Cummins and Cummins-Meritor.

“We have applied our decades of experience with the X15 to our next-generation product and believe these investments will serve our customers well into the future. The next generation X15 is the next evolution of technology, truly proving to the world that we never stop innovating,” said José Samperio, vice president North America on-highway at Cummins. “We are working hard to ensure the new product delivers our brand promise to customers for the important jobs they need to do every day.”

Cummins is committed to innovation and providing quality solutions to customers, like internal combustion engines and alternative technologies. This next-generation engine is designed to have the capability to meet future emissions regulations beyond 2027 without the need for significant architecture changes. This investment will help the company maintain technology leadership for the next decade as it continues to fund future research and development in hydrogen and alternative fuel engines, battery electric and fuel cell powertrains.

From its inception, the next generation X15 was developed with Cummins’ fully integrated powertrain in mind. The X15 architecture utilizes a belt-driven, high output 48-volt alternator and aftertreatment heater solution, optimized for increasingly stringent emission standards.

Customers taking advantage of EX ratings (requires Eaton Cummins Endurant and GPS look-ahead data) with Cummins Meritor axles, brakes and drivelines will experience additional optimized fuel efficiency and drivability through features such as predictive gear shifting, on-ramp boost, and hill roll out.