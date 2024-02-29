VIDEO: Case IH’s all-new AF11 combine

Case IH’s industry-leading AF11 has been built from the ground up to provide farmers with more capacity, power, and efficiency to benefit their bottom line. This short video highlights the features that can help take control of the field and get more done with every engine hour.
