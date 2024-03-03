John Deere unveils new S7 combines

John Deere used last week’s Commodity Classic in Houston, Texas to launch its new S7 combines, machines designed to deliver increased efficiency with the latest John Deere engines and higher productivity through advanced harvesting automation.

The S7 has a new cab, styling and naming as well as integrated advanced precision agriculture features, offering a wide range of the leading technology already tried and trusted in the John Deere X9 combines.

Harvesting performance

The new S7 combines are equipped with the latest generation JDX engines. The 9-litre JD9X engine powers the S7 700, whilst the S7 800, S7 850 & S7 900 are powered by the 13.6-litre JD14X. The field-proven John Deere engines deliver strong results across all harvesting conditions.

ABOVE: the new John Deere S7 900 combine harvesting wheat

Notably, the JD14X engine with HarvestMotion achieves maximum power at a reduced engine speed of just 2000 RPM. In addition, the new S7 adopts the X9 residue management system to further enhance overall efficiency. The unloading auger for the S7 also comes with the adjustable spout which can be controlled from the cab for easier and more accurate filling of the trailer.

Advanced sutomation

The S7 combines offer advanced harvesting automation through optional technology packages that include automation solutions such as Harvest Settings Automation, where automatic adjustments of five internal combine settings take place during harvest; based on grain loss, foreign material, and broken grain limits. Also new to the S7 is Predictive Ground Speed Automation. This predictive system senses the crop through several different sources, including satellite biomass maps and live automation camera feedback. The S7 uses this live camera feedback to detect crop height and/or down crop to further adjust the ground speed in real-time.

New Cab and precision ag capabilities

ABOVE: the new cab with G5Plus CommandCentre and high-definition corner post display

The new cab – the same as in the flagship X9 – features the G5Plus CommandCenter, enabling smart farming functionalities such as AutoTrac, AutoTrac Turn Automation, Documentation, and DataSync. Additionally, a new high-definition corner post display with a user-friendly interface and digital readouts of combine performance enhances the overall operator experience.

The integrated StarFire receiver ensures exceptional signal stability and 2.5cm pass-to-pass accuracy. The integrated precision agriculture capabilities are complimented by JDLink, providing two-way connectivity for automatic uploading of crop and machine data to the John Deere Operations Center and for remote monitoring in real-time. This connectivity is essential for maximising uptime during harvest.

New Styling and naming

The new styling of the S7 combines emphasises the family ties with the John Deere flagship X9, for instance the dynamic styling of the side panels of the combine that customers are familiar with from the X9. The new naming style indicates separator technology, model family, overall capacity, and in the future major updates of the series in each model name.

Model year 25 updates for X9 combines

Updates for the X9 combines were also presented at the Commodity Classic event. Starting with model year 2025 the flagship combines from John Deere will also offer all harvesting automation features introduced with the S7 models. Additionally, the grain sensing technology, already familiar from the S7 and T series, will now be offered with all X9 combine models.