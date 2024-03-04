Manitou launches new scissor lifts range

Manitou Group has announced the launch of a new range of scissor lifts in order to offer innovative models in the most important segment of the market, and thus provide a complete range of self-propelled aerial work platforms.

As one of the European leaders in the aerial work platform market, with a wide range of articulated and telescopic models, Manitou Group is expanding its range with the launch of new scissor lifts. With two models, the SE 0808 and SE 1008, with working heights of 8m and 10m, respectively, this range will be extended to include a 12 m model (SE 1212) later in the year. These machines are born out of the Group’s expertise in innovative, safe equipment that enhances user performance.

Samuel Viaud, Product Manager for Manitou Group’s scissor lift range, explains: “All three models benefit from Manitou’s renowned quality standards. We have big ambitions in the scissor market, where demand is very strong. As a reminder, industrial “scissor” models account for nearly 60% of the global aerial work platform market!”

Entirely designed by the Manitou Group’s design department with a low cost of ownership, these three models feature high-quality components. Two highly efficient AC motors, combined with a lighter weight, ensure greater machine autonomy. They are maintenance-free for their entire service life, greatly reducing servicing costs. These models are designed to operate on flat, stabilised ground, both indoors and outdoors. The scissor lifts meet a wide range of needs: industrial maintenance and finishing work (electrical, plumbing, installation of fire protection systems, etc.).