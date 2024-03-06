First Finlay 890 scalper rolls off production line

Finlay, a leading global manufacturer of mobile crushing and screening equipment, has announced the production and launch of the new 890, an aggressive, heavy duty two-deck scalping screener with a comprehensive variety of screen box media options and a variable screen angle.

Known for their high production capacity, efficiency, and durability, the Finlay range of scalping screens offer robust and versatile solutions for a range of applications from fine screening to heavy scalping.

The Finlay 890 is an addition to the range, with the ability to process a high tonnage throughput of up to 700 tph / 771 US tph, depending on mesh sizes and material type. The aggressive screen box is engineered to deliver a high-quality screened product in secondary screening applications such as aggregates, topsoil, construction, and demolition (C&D) waste, biomass, compost materials, overburden, foundry waste and processed ores and minerals. It has a modular configuration with a 6.1m x 1.8m (20’ x 6’) top deck and 5.6m x 1.8m (18’ x 6’) bottom deck screen and offers variety of media options including abrasion resistant punched plate, bofor bars, tines, and a selection of heavy-duty mesh sizes. Equipped with a hydraulic raise screen box function, the Finlay 890 has convenient access to the bottom deck media for maintenance or replacement.

The discharge conveyors have individual variable speed controls, granting operators the precision to tailor speeds for specific applications. Adaptability is further enhanced with the capability to interchange both side conveyors in the field, either on the same or opposite sides. Additionally, the Finlay 890 model can transition into a two-way split configuration, effectively ejecting oversized materials from both the top and bottom deck.

The fully self-contained plant can be hydraulically folded and ready for transport in less than 30 minutes, making it the ideal machine for large scale contract screening projects where a highly productive and dependable screen is paramount.

The Finlay 890 is available with hybrid technology consisting of on-board electrical motors permitting the flexibility to run the plant from an outside power supply or standard on-board engine.

“We are excited to announce the production of our first 890 scalping screen,” said Alan Witherow, product & applications manager at Finlay. “The Finlay 890 boasts advanced features and capabilities for operators seeking high-performance screening solutions. Its versatility ensures suitability across a wide range of applications, reinforcing Finlay’s commitment to engineering excellence and our dedication to providing our customers with cutting-edge equipment that meets and exceeds their expectations.”