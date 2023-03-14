CONEXPO VIDEO: Caterpillar’s first all-new engine in over 20 years – the Cat C13D – is three-in-one

The day before the start of ConExpo in Las Vegas (March 13, 2023) Caterpillar took over the city’s Allegiant football stadium to unveil the Cat C13D engine.

Product manager Allen Chen spoke exclusively to iVT about the new 13-liter diesel engine platform, designed to achieve best-in-class power density, torque and fuel efficiency for heavy duty off-highway vehicles.

The inline, six-cylinder Cat C13D engine platform will offer eight power ratings from 456 to 690 hp (340 to 515 kW) with up to 3,200 Nm of peak torque. Available for early OEM pilots in 2025 and scheduled for production in 2026.

Find out more at the Caterpillar and Perkins Engines stand at S84329 at ConExpo 2023 in Las Vegas (March 14-18)