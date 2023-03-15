Industrial Vehicle Technology International
CONEXPO 2023: AGCO Power debuts new Core75 engine

In an exclusive interview with iVT, AGCO’s senior vice president of engineering Kelvin Bennett gives insight into the key features of the first engine in a new family and explains why this powerhouse could be useful for OEM designers in the construction sector. The high-speed 7.5-litre Core75 offers 12% more power compared to the previous low-speed variant (299 hp / 223 kW), a wider speed range up to 2100 RPM, 24 voltage electrics and a PWM controlled alternator as an option. What’s more, the Core75 has exceptional fuel economy – up to 0.309 lb/hph (188g / kWh).

