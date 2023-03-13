Zeal Motor Inc. the manufacturer of the Fat Truck, has unveiled its amphibious Fat Truck 8X8 in an official product launch at this week’s ConExpo in Las Vegas.

The 8X8 is designed to answer the specific need to transport heavier payload or additional crew in the harshest terrains. It will be used by the utility industry to facilitate working in hard-to-reach jobsites. The 8X8 will be available in two variations: hauler and wagon and answer market demand of having an amphibious vehicle that can carry a high payload of 5000 lb (2262 kg) or a crew of 16 workers.

“A vehicle capable of traveling at 25mph (40kph) on land, 3mph (5kph) on water, climbing steep muddy hills (75% grade) while meeting all the safety requirements is an outstanding advantage that only theFat Truck can provide,” says Amine Khimjee, vice-president of sales and marketing at Zeal Motor. “The footprint of the 8X8 is 1.9psi at its maximum payload, which is 5 times less than a human. The innovative articulation allows the vehicle to climb vertical walls of 4 feet (1.22m) effortlessly. TheFat Truck 8X8 is truly pushing the limits in off-road vehicle capabilities.”

Zeal Motor is based in Bromont, Quebec, Canada and manufactures industrial utility vehicles that provide solutions to infrastructure such as powerlines, pipelines, mining exploration and first responder vehicles. Zeal Motor Inc is pursuing its mission of creating innovative products in this specialty market segment such as theFat Truck product line.