Danfoss Power Solutions launches Editron EM-PMI540B electric motor

Danfoss Power Solutions has launched its Editron EM-PMI540B electric motor.

Based on synchronous reluctance assisted permanent magnet technology, the EM-PMI540B functions as both a motor and a generator.

Designed for electric or hybrid drivetrains in demanding applications, such as off-highway machinery and marine vessels, it offers high efficiency, non-stop continuous power, and a high operational altitude.

The Danfoss Editron EM-PMI540B electric motor builds on the high efficiency of the EM-PMI540A, offering approximately 96% efficiency throughout its operating range. The motor’s efficiency surpasses that of conventional products on the market, such as induction motors.

The EM-PMI540B is also smaller and lighter in weight than conventional products, enabling easier machine integration. It features a compact and robust housing with an ingress protection rating of IP67.

Unlike other electric motors on the market, the Editron EM-PMI540B motor’s continuous power rating is not time bound. It can operate at full power, non-stop, for as long as the duty cycle requires. This constant availability increases machine productivity and simplifies usage by eliminating the need for complex drivetrain designs.

Compared to the previous model, the EM-PMI540B features a higher maximum operational altitude of 4,000 meters, made possible by housing design optimisation.

Other improvements over the EM-PMI540A include more mounting and shaft options – such as a flange mount, various foot mountings, through-shaft, and spline – common housing and end shield designs across each size, and modest improvements in motor diameter.

“Our new Editron EM-PMI540B electric motor builds on the popularity and market-leading performance of our PMI540A. To our high efficiency ratings and 24/7 continuous power, we’ve added universal mounting options and a higher altitude rating to meet market demands. These combined features are especially beneficial in mining, harbor material handling, and forestry machinery. But the motors’ high efficiency and smaller size makes them ideal for many other electric and hybrid machines, particularly those operating in demanding, rough environments,” says Fredrik Wigh, senior product manager, electric machines, Danfoss Power Solutions.

The EM-PMI540B electric motor is available in four sizes to suit a range of torque and power needs. The T1500, T2000, T3000, and T4000, corresponding to continuous torque ratings of 1,500 up to 4,000 Nm, are now available. The full line of motors has power ranges starting at 119 kW and topping out at 1,000 kW and speed ranges from 0 to 4,000 rpm. The motor is liquid cooled and features low coolant flow requirements with an allowed coolant temperature of up to 65°C.