MRS Electronic unveils latest addition to CAN I/O series

Anjali Sooknanan

MRS Electronic, a provider of smart electronic solutions and systems for the automotive industry, currently offers the CAN I/O controller series and now it is introducing a more advanced version, the CC16WP.

The 32-bit processor provides more processing power and thus faster computing cycle times. Due to the enormously high flexibility of the multifunction inputs, the CAN I/O is ideally equipped for a wide variety of cross-sector applications.

The CAN I/O – CC16WP has eight current controlled PWM outputs as well as six multifunction inputs, which can be configured via software.

The CAN controller has an additional LIN interface and a second CAN interface. Another useful feature is the CAN/LIN wake-up function, which wakes up the module from standby when CAN/LIN messages arrive.

The compact dimensioned CAN I/O housing for narrow installation spaces and the proven connector of previous CAN I/O generations have been retained, which complies with protection class IP6K8.

In addition, the controller can be used as a CAN – CAN or CAN – LIN gateway. Due to the enormously high flexibility of the multifunction inputs, the CC16WP can read out a wide variety of values by analog sensors or encoders. Proportional valves can be controlled via the PWM outputs.

Being AEF-certified, the hardware is compatible with different ISOBUS stacks and thus the CC16WP can be used as a Task Controller and communicate with other linked components such as terminals or implements.

With the 2 CAN-Bus interfaces, the ISOBUS communication can be covered on the one hand and on the other hand further ISOBUS-independent components in your implement can be controlled.

The module is also CAN FD capable. The CAN I/O – CC16WP will also be available with a CANopen stack implemented. This allows it to be used as a CANopen Slave and no further programming is required.

Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

