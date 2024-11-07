Tafe Tractors launches new innovations at EIMA

Tafe Tractors, the Indian tractor manufacturing company, is participating at this year’s edition of EIMA International taking place this week (6-10 November).

As well as being selected as a finalist for the Tractor of the Year (TOTY) 2025 Award in the Utility range at the EIMA 2024 Technical Innovation Awards, Tafe is launching innovative and sustainable products tailored for the Italian and European markets.

The Tafe 7515 Cab equipped with Tafe Terra, which was named a finalist for the TOTY 2025 award, bridges the technological advancement of Tafe Terra’s integrated smart agriculture ecosystem for precision farming solutions with a unique design that includes scalability options based on specific needs.

The combination of Tafe’s utility tractor with the smart farming solutions by Tafe Terra include advanced features like the GPS based automatic steering system, telematics gateway, advanced farm management systems that enhance efficiency and farm productivity.

In addition to launching the nominated Tafe 7515, Tafe will be displaying the ‘Born Electric’ Tafe EV28 as part of the electric tractor line, with efficient and dedicated power train rapid charging capabilities compatible with the European Combined Charging System (CCS2).

Tafe’s new lightweight tractor range between 45-65hp utility tractor line will also be launched at EIMA. The line is designed for versatility and adaptability in various agricultural and industrial tasks. The lightweight structure enhances fuel efficiency and makes it ideal for farming operations that require minimal soil compaction, such as tilling, planting, and harvesting. This new range is well-suited for small to medium-scale farmers as well as other utility applications, delivering a balance of power, efficiency and durability. Tafe will display the Tafe 6055 the 55hp tractor in this range.

Massimo Ribaldone, chief technology officer & president of business development, and Murali Krishnan R, president of product management group, will be presenting the new additions to the Tafe line at EIMA.