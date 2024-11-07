EIMA VIDEO: Winners announced for Tractor of the Year 2025 awards

The six winners of the Tractor of the Year (TOTY) 2025 awards were announced at EIMA International in Bologna, Italy on 6 November.

The TOTY award has been presented once a year since 1998. Since 2006, the awards have alternated between EIMA and Agritechnica. The TOTY award recognises excellence in agricultural mechanisation, showcasing the best tractors in the European market.

With a jury formed of a panel of farm machinery 26 journalists from 26 Europe countries, the six award categories were TOTY HighPower for tractors with more than 300 horsepower, TOTY MidPower dedicated to tractors between 150 and 280 horsepower, TOTY Utility focused on multi-purpose tractors between 70 and 150 horsepower, TOTY Specialised for tractors suitable for vineyards, orchards, and hilly and mountainous terrains, Sustainable TOTY rewarding the most innovative model from a sustainability viewpoint and TOTYBot, a new category focusing on robotic tractors without cabins.

Tractors from CNH’s agriculture brands, Case IH and STEYR, were honoured with TOTY awards.

The new Case IH Quadtrac 715 won TOTY in the HighPower category for models over 300 horsepower. The judging panel based their assessments on areas including engine performance, fuel efficiency, transmission smoothness and reliability. Designed to help the largest farm businesses cover ground as efficiently as possible, while minimising fuel use, labour hours and soil compaction, the new Quadtrac 715 features an FPT Cursor 16 TST twin-stage-turbo engine.

The Steyr Plus won TOTY in the Utility category. Launched last year, the 4120 Plus 70-150 horsepower model has a range of features that impressed the judging panel. Standout features include a four-cylinder FPT Stage V 3.6-liter engine and S-Control 2 24F/24R powershuttle transmission. The cab features the familiar STEYR Multicontroller for fingertip operation. For the first time at this power level a full precision farming package can be specified, including STEYR connectivity features for remote recording and monitoring, and S-Guide auto-steering.

“It’s a great honour for our Case IH and STEYR brands to be recognized with these awards. At CNH we are focused on bringing our customers cutting-edge products that boost their productivity and deliver greater profitability. These awards are recognition of our great iron and tech,” said Carlo Alberto Sisto, president, Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The Fendt team celebrated twice at the ToTY awards ceremony. The Fendt 620 Vario won in the newly created category MidPower TOTY and the fully battery-electric Fendt e107 Vario was honoured as Sustainable TOTY.

According to the jury, the first winner in this new category MidPower impressed them with “technology and innovations as well as its ability to tackle the most complex challenges in agriculture. It offers a powerful and efficient engine designed to operate at low speeds without compromise, advanced performance in hydraulic systems, an intelligent transmission, guaranteed maneuverability an precision in every situation.”

The second practice-orientated battery-electric series from Fendt, the standard Fendt e107 Vario tractor with 55 kW output and compact dimensions, is predestined for use in vegetable growing, on livestock farms or in the municipal sector. With a battery capacity of 100 kWh, the tractor achieves an operating time of around 4 – 7 hours when used in the partial load range, such as for mechanical weed control or planting work. The Fendt e107 Vario impressed the jury with its sustainable use of energy and resources.

“This tractor combines innovation with sustainability. With is cutting edge technology it delivers great performance while being eco-friedly. Designed for the future it uses alternative energy and is equipped to handle all kinds of agricultural tasks”, explained the jury in their statement.

The winner of the TOTY Specialised award was the Antonio Carraro Tony 8900 TRG, a reversible, steering, one-of-a-kind tractor. With larger rear wheels and more ground clearance, TRG is suitable for working on orchards and vineyards as well as for open-field activities such as deep ploughing, towing, forestry or construction. It draws together strength, stability, compactness and ground clearance.

The final winner was the AgXeed 5.115T2 for TOTYBot, a revolutionary robot meticulously crafted to elevate precision agriculture. At the heart of the AgBot 5.115T2 lies a sophisticated navigation system that enables autonomous operation with remarkable accuracy. Utilizing a combination of advanced sensors, including GPS, LiDAR, and cameras, the robot seamlessly navigates complex field terrain, ensuring consistently precise execution of tasks.