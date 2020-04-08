EXCLUSIVE: Call for agricultural machinery manufacture to be labelled ‘essential industry’

In an exclusive podcast interview with iVT, Jérôme Bandry, secretary general of CEMA, the European Agricultural Machinery organisation, has called for agricultural machinery manufacture to be listed as an ‘essential industry’.

“It’s not just the farmers that need to be part of this critical sector, it’s also the different elements in the supply chain – and agricultural machinery is one of them,” said Bandry during a wide-ranging interview in which he flagged up the potential of a food crisis if rules are not changed. “If borders don’t remain open for traffic and trade then you can’t deliver agricultural machinery that’s been ordered including the spare parts as well as servicing. If Europe is putting into place cross-border green fast lanes which is what they are considering, we need to eligible for that.”

To listen to the interview click the play button above.