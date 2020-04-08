Strong business recovery for Haulotte China

While the construction equipment sector has been heavily affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in most countries, the manufacturing companies resumed working in China. The Haulotte Chinese subsidiary is getting busier and busier with machine deliveries to meet customers demand.

According to the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China, 90% of key projects have resumed construction in China during the last week of March. With construction resuming, the Haulotte subsidiary is redoubling its efforts to deliver mobile elevating work platforms all across the country while taking the full anti-epidemic measures.

“We are prepared to handle the rising demand and will provide a premium service for our customers,” said Tim Mo, marketing manager at Haulotte Shanghai.

It is understood that social distancing rules remain in place for China’s off-highway manufacturing plants, along with the disinfecting of workplaces between shifts.