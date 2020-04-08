Industrial Vehicle Technology International
Industrial Vehicle Technology International
You are at:»»The iVT Podcast: Covid-19 – what’s next for off-highway OEMs?

The iVT Podcast: Covid-19 – what’s next for off-highway OEMs?

0
By on Podcast

The focus of this episode is divided equally between construction and agriculture. The first half features a wide-ranging discussion with iVT International editor Tom Stone. Topics include the latest coronavirus news along with what possible opportunities this may present for OEMs. The second half offers up reflections on the coronavirus pandemic from Jérôme Bandrysecretary general of CEMA, the European Agricultural Machinery organisation, including his lobbying for agricultural machinery manufacture to be an ‘essential industry’. A must-listen.

To listen click the play button above.

You can also listen and subscribe via the following podcast platforms:
Share.

About Author

mm

Saul Wordsworth is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.