The iVT Podcast: Covid-19 – what’s next for off-highway OEMs?

The focus of this episode is divided equally between construction and agriculture. The first half features a wide-ranging discussion with iVT International editor Tom Stone. Topics include the latest coronavirus news along with what possible opportunities this may present for OEMs. The second half offers up reflections on the coronavirus pandemic from Jérôme Bandry, secretary general of CEMA, the European Agricultural Machinery organisation, including his lobbying for agricultural machinery manufacture to be an ‘essential industry’. A must-listen.

To listen click the play button above.

