Doosan launches new demolition excavator

Doosan has launched the DX235DM, its first in a series of new range of high reach demolition excavators. The DX380DM and DX530DM will follow later this year.

Typical of the design of the new demolition machines, the DX235DM has a high visibility, tiltable cab, particularly suited to high reach demolition applications and offering a 30 degree tilting angle.

Another key feature of the DX235DM, which is shared with the other models in new range, is a modular boom design and hydraulic lock mechanism on the machine. This provides the customer with a complete, flexible solution that allows them to use the same excavator for other applications on site as well as demolition.

The innovative design ensures it is a simple process to change between a demolition boom and an earthmoving boom to accomplish different types of work on the same project. A special stand is provided to facilitate the boom changing operation, which is based on quick-change hydraulic and mechanical coupler connections. A cylinder-based system is used push the locking pins into place to help complete the procedure.

Multi-boom design increases flexibility

The multi-boom design also allows the earthmoving boom to be mounted in two different ways, which with the demolition boom, provides further flexibility with a total of three different configurations for the same base machine.

For the DX235DM equipped with the 18m long demolition boom, the impressive working range allows the machine to work with a demolition attachment to a maximum height of 16m. The recommended maximum combined weight for the attachment and quick coupler in this mode is 2.1tonne.

When equipped with the digging boom in the straight configuration, the DX235DM can work to a maximum height of 9 m. In this format, the recommended maximum weight for the attachment and quick coupler is 3.3 tonne.

Using the digging boom in the alternative bent configuration, the DX235DM can work with an attachment to a maximum height of 8m. In this mode, the recommended maximum weight for the attachment and quick coupler is again 3.3tonne.

Hydraulically adjustable undercarriage

The DX235DM has a hydraulically adjustable undercarriage, which extends to a maximum width of 3.74m to provide optimum stability when working on demolition sites. The width of the undercarriage can be retracted hydraulically to 2.54m in the narrow width position, which is ideal for transporting the machine.

The mechanism is based on a permanently lubricated, internal cylinder design which minimises resistance during the movement and helps to prevent damage to the components.