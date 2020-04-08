Bobcat collects consecutive annual awards

Bobcat’s T590 compact track loader has landed the 2020 Lowest Cost of Ownership (LCO) Award in the Loaders Compact Track category for a second consecutive year. Having won the award for the MT55 in 2018, the company has proven to be the dominant force in the category for the past three years.

The Bobcat S70 skid-steer loader also triumphed, winning the Skid Steer Loaders Small category for the third year in a row. The company’s smallest loader has also been awarded the Highest Retained Value (HRV) Award in 2020, giving testament to the longevity and quality of its machines. Last year’s HRV Award went to the Bobcat MT55.

Commenting on Bobcat’s continued success in the LCO and HRV Awards, Jiri Karmazin, Loaders Product Manager Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said: “It speaks for itself that we are proud to win these awards consecutively. They are a testament to the outstanding quality and durability of our machines and illustrate why even after more than 60 years, the Bobcat compact loader range continues to be the market leader. Awards like this are part of the motivation to keep improving our products and bring new innovations to the market. By doing so, we are confident to continue our excellent performance in the LCO and HRV Awards in the coming years.”

The LCO and HRV Awards are the industry’s only accolade of their kind, based on empirical data regarding the long-term cost of heavy and compact equipment. They are organised by EquipmentWatch, a world leader in data, software and insights for the heavy equipment industry. Nominees are recognised within 15 different categories of machine that exhibit the lowest cost of ownership over a five-year span. The HRV Award winner represents the model, within its respective equipment type, projected to retain the highest percentage of its original value after a five-year period. Total cost of ownership is one of the most important aspects that buyers take into account when they purchase equipment.